MADRID Oct 7 Four people, including the nurse
who tested for Ebola on Monday, were hospitalized and being
monitored over suspicion of potential contagion of the deadly
disease, Spain's health authorities said on Tuesday.
Officials for Madrid's health system told a press conference
those hospitalized included the nurse's husband, a traveller
from one affected country and another health worker.
They also said the nurse, who did not leave Madrid during
her vacations, was currently being treated with drip using
antibodies from previous infected patients.
