MADRID Oct 7 One of four people being monitored
in hospital for Ebola in Spain has tested negative for the
disease, a Spanish health source told Reuters, after the first
known case of a contagion outside of Africa was confirmed in
Madrid on Monday.
The person cleared in the tests is a female health worker,
who had diarrhoea but no fever, and who was hospitalised along
with three others as Spain tries to stem the spread of Ebola.
A nurse who cared for two Ebola sufferers repatriated from
Africa became on Monday the first person known to have
contracted the virus outside Africa.
