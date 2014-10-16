MADRID Oct 16 A Spanish priest who worked in
Africa has been taken to hospital in Madrid with symptoms of
Ebola, a hospital source said on Thursday.
The priest had been in Liberia and had been in contact there
with people infected with Ebola, El Mundo newspaper reported,
adding he was hospitalized on Thursday after developing a fever
of over 37.6 degrees Celsius.
He was in the same religious order as two other Spanish
priests who were repatriated from West Africa in recent weeks
with the disease, and who later died in Madrid, the newspaper
said.
(Reporting by Andres Gonzalez, writing by Sarah White; Editing
by Julien Toyer)