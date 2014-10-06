(Refiles to clarify paragraph five)
* 75 percent chance virus will hit France by Oct 24
* 50 percent chance virus will hit Britain by then
* Data based on disease spread, airline traffic data
* With flight restrictions, those numbers 25 and 15 percent
By Kate Kelland, Health and Science Correspondent
LONDON, Oct 5 Scientists have used Ebola disease
spread patterns and airline traffic data to predict a 75 percent
chance the virus could be imported to France by October 24, and
a 50 percent chance it could hit Britain by that date.
Those numbers are based on air traffic remaining at full
capacity. Assuming an 80 percent reduction in travel to reflect
that many airlines are halting flights to affected regions,
France's risk is still 25 percent, and Britain's is 15 percent.
"It's really a lottery," said Derek Gatherer of Britain's
Lancaster University, an expert in viruses who has been tracking
the epidemic - the worst Ebola outbreak in history.
The deadly epidemic has killed more than 3,400 people since
it began in West Africa in March and has now started to spread
faster, infecting almost 7,200 people so far. Nigeria, Senegal
and now the United States - where the first case was diagnosed
on Tuesday in a man who flew in from Liberia - have all seen
people carrying the Ebola haemorrhagic fever virus, apparently
unwittingly, arrive on their shores.
France is among countries most likely to be hit next because
the worst affected countries include Guinea, alongside Sierra
Leone and Liberia, which is a French-speaking country and has
busy travel links back, while Britain's Heathrow airport is one
of the world's biggest travel hubs.
France and Britain have each treated one national who was
brought home with the disease and then cured. The scientists'
study suggests that more may bring it to Europe not knowing they
are infected.
"If this thing continues to rage on in West Africa and
indeed gets worse, as some people have predicted, then it's only
a matter of time before one of these cases ends up on a plane to
Europe," said Gatherer.
Belgium has a 40 percent chance of seeing the disease arrive
on its territory, while Spain and Switzerland have lower risks
of 14 percent each, according to the study first published in
the journal PLoS Current Outbreaks and now being regularly
updated at www.mobs-lab.org/ebola.html.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) has not placed any
restrictions on travel and has encouraged airlines to keep
flying to the worst-hit countries. British Airways and
Emirates airlines have suspended some flights
But the risks change every day the epidemic continues, said
Alex Vespignani, a professor at the Laboratory for the Modeling
of Biological and Socio-Technical Systems at Northeastern
University in Boston who led the research.
"This is not a deterministic list, it's about probabilities
- but those probabilities are growing for everyone," Vespignani
said in a telephone interview. "It's just a matter of who gets
lucky and who gets unlucky."
The latest calculations used data from October 1.
"Air traffic is the driver," Vespignani said. "But there are
also differences in connections with the affected countries
(Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone), as well as different numbers
of cases in these three countries - so depending on that, the
probability numbers change."
PATIENTS UNAWARE
Patients are at their most contagious when Ebola is in its
terminal stages, inducing both internal and external bleeding,
and profuse vomiting and diarrhoea - all of which contain high
concentrations of infectious virus.
But the disease can also have a long incubation period of up
to 21 days, meaning that people can be unaware for weeks that
they are infected, and not feel or display any symptoms.
This, it seems, is what allowed the Liberian visitor Thomas
Eric Duncanto to fly to the United States and spend several days
there unaware that he was carrying the deadly virus, before
being diagnosed and isolated.
In the European Union, free movement of people means someone
unknowingly infected with Ebola could easily drive through
several neighbouring countries before feeling ill and seeking
help, and spend weeks in contact with friends or strangers
before becoming sick enough to show up on airport scanners.
Jonathan Ball, a professor of molecular virology at
Britain's Nottingham University said that even with exit
screening at airports of affected countries, the long, silent
incubation period meant "cases can slip through the net".
"Whilst the risk of imported Ebola virus remains small, it's
still a very real risk, and one that won't go away until this
outbreak is stopped," he said. "Ebola virus isn't just an
African problem."
However, the chance of the disease spreading widely or
developing into an epidemic in a wealthy, developed country is
extremely low, healthcare specialists say.
According to the latest Ebola risk assessment from the
European Centres of Disease Prevention and Control, which
monitors health and disease in the region, "the capacity to
detect and confirm cases...is considered to be sufficient to
interrupt any possible local transmission of the disease early."
Gatherer cited Nigeria as an example of how Ebola can be
halted with swift and detailed action.
Despite being in West Africa and being home to one of the
world's most crowded, chaotic cities, Nigeria has managed to
contain Ebola's spread to a total of 20 cases and 8 deaths, and
looks likely to be declared free of the virus in coming weeks.
"Even if we have a worse case scenario where someone doesn't
present for medical treatment, or..it's not correctly identified
as Ebola, and we get secondary transmission, it's not likely to
be a very long secondary transmission chain," he said.
"People aren't living in very crowded conditions (in
Europe), so the disease doesn't have the same environment it has
in a shanty town in Monrovia, where the environment is perfect
for it to spread. It's a different matter in modern western
cities with the very sanitised, sterile lives that we live."
