(Adds details on airline stocks, updates prices)
By Yasmeen Abutaleb
NEW YORK Oct 13 Shares of little-known medical
equipment and biotech companies jumped on Wall Street on Monday,
after news that a nurse had become the first person to contract
the deadly Ebola virus in the United States.
Airline stocks, meanwhile, were hit hard in a broad-market
selloff on growing fears of the outbreak that has taken more
than 4,000 lives, mostly in West Africa's Liberia, Sierra Leone
and Guinea. The S&P 500 lost 1.7 percent on Monday.
Shares of biotechnology company Ibio Inc, hazmat
suits maker Lakeland Industries Inc, and face mask
maker Alpha Pro Tech Ltd all ended the day with big
gains.
Investors have piled into various companies that are either
developing treatments for the disease or provide protective
gear. Trading volumes have been on the rise, and the market
values of some once-obscure names have soared in the span of a
few days.
"The spider's web of companies that are beneficiaries of an
Ebola outbreak are becoming visible to portfolio managers," said
Paul Weisbruch, vice president of ETF and options sales and
trading at Street One Financial. "It's not like buying a vaccine
that might work. There's something more tangible with someone
who supplies hazmat suits."
On Sunday, health officials announced that a nurse at Texas
Health Presbyterian Hospital in Dallas became the first person
to contract Ebola in the United States. The nurse had treated
Thomas Eric Duncan, the Liberian national who two weeks ago was
the first person in the United States diagnosed with the
hemorrhagic fever. Duncan died last week.
Not every sector has benefited. Concern about travel safety
has slammed airline shares; the Thomson Reuters U.S. Airline
Index has cratered in the last month, dropping 17 percent in the
past 17 trading days. It lost 6 percent on Monday, led by a 7.3
percent drop in United Continental Holdings.
"Ebola issues brought fear to the market," said Rick
Meckler, president of investment firm LibertyView Capital
Management in Jersey City, New Jersey. "The widening of the
Ebola crisis and a second infected person in Dallas have had a
bigger (market) impact on the travel industry."
Lakeland was up 47 percent to $28.85 a share after soaring
125 percent last week. Its market value has almost quintupled in
the last month, reaching about $161 million from $34 million a
month ago.
The myriad headlines related to Ebola "could certainly bring
a lot of these smaller and mid-cap pharmaceutical and equipment
(maker) names to life," Weisbruch said.
Alpha Pro Tech rose 35 percent, as its trading volume
soared. Until a few days ago it was a lightly traded stock, with
10,000 to 50,000 shares traded daily. On Monday, more than 36
million shares changed hands. Alpha Pro's shares jumped 129
percent last week.
Ibio Inc rose 65 percent to $2.45 a share on 50 million
shares traded, the busiest day in its history, after news last
week that the company might play a role in expanding production
of the experimental Ebola drug, ZMapp. The shares on Friday
surged 83 percent. Before Friday, a total of 59 million shares
had traded all year.
Ebola drugmaker Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corp
, whose shares had seen huge spikes earlier this year on
the Ebola outbreak in West Africa, were higher on Monday, rising
3.9 percent to $23.69.
(Reporting by Yasmeen Abutaleb, additional reporting by Rodrigo
Campos; Editing by Tom Brown)