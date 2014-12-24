ACCRA Dec 24 Medical detective work will be the
next big phase in the fight against Ebola when the United
Nations deploys hundreds of health workers to identify chains of
infection as the virus passes from person to person, top U.N.
health workers said.
The health teams will travel to each district and region of
Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia, the three countries at the
centre of the epidemic, to trace who each infected person has
potentially contacted.
The effort will run in parallel with measures to minimise
the spread of infection, such as treating all Ebola patients in
specialised centres and burying all victims safely.
But Phase Two of the plan is to contain the virus by
understanding its lines of transmission, said World Health
Organization Director-General Margaret Chan.
"You chase the virus. You hunt the virus. The virus lives in
an infected person so you chase every case, isolate them and
then all the people who come into contact with the infected
person," Chan told Reuters on a visit to West Africa.
She was accompanying U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon on a
four-country tour to encourage health workers and focus global
attention on the fight against the epidemic.
The world's worst Ebola outbreak has killed 7,518 of 19,340
confirmed cases, according to WHO figures on Monday, though the
number of new cases is slowing in most places.
The disease spreads through contact with an infected person
or corpse, so family members who care for patients or people who
prepare victims for burial are at risk.
As a result, people often know how they fell ill. Patients
who say they do not know are a concern because their cases can
signify chains of transmission yet to be identified, Chan said.
"You don't have control of Ebola until you know where all
your transmission chains are and until your cases are coming
from known contact lists," said Bruce Aylward, WHO's head of
Ebola response.
"You always hear about disease detective work and that is
what Ebola is about now," he said. Contact-tracing involves
visiting households to pick up signs of illness, and requires
cooperation from local authorities and community leaders.
Illustrating the scale of the challenge, 25 percent of new
cases in Liberia are coming from new sources, Aylward said. By
contrast, officials in Guinea said in November all the cases in
the capital stemmed from just four chains of transmission.
The overall cost of the Ebola response could rise to around
$4.1 billion, said U.N. Special Envoy on Ebola David Nabarro.
To accomplish Phase Two, the U.N. health agency will
mobilise 900 epidemiologists, triple the number currently
available, he said. Around half will be foreigners.
The aim is to get teams in place by the end of January,
following a separate plan to get all patients treated and all
victims safely buried by the end of this month.
(Editing by Ed Cropley and Giles Elgood)