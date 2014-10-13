Credit Suisse to make capital hike decision after AGM - report
ZURICH, April 23 Credit Suisse will not decide on how it wants to raise fresh capital until after this week's annual general meeting, SonntagsZeitung reported on Sunday.
Oct 13 Human testing of an experimental Ebola vaccine developed by the Canadian health agency and licensed to NewLink Genetics Corp has begun, Canadian health minister Rona Ambrose said.
The early-stage trial will test the vaccine, VSV-EBOV, on a small group of people to determine whether the vaccine is safe and the appropriate dose necessary to provide immunity, she added.
Results of the study are expected in December. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bangalore)
ZURICH, April 23 LafargeHolcim is close to announcing that its chief executive Eric Olsen is to step down following an internal investigation into activities at a former Lafarge cement plant in Syria, a source familiar with the matter said on Sunday.