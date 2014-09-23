By Stephanie Nebehay and Tom Miles
| GENEVA, Sept 23
GENEVA, Sept 23 The Ebola outbreak in West
Africa could infect 20,000 people as soon as early November
unless rigorous infection control measures are implemented, and
might "rumble on" for years in a holding pattern, researchers
said on Tuesday.
In an article in the New England Journal of Medicine,
experts from the World Health Organization and Imperial College
said that infections will continue climbing exponentially unless
patients are isolated, contacts traced and communities enlisted.
The WHO, in an initial roadmap issued on Aug 28, predicted
that the virus could strike 20,000 people within the next nine
months. The current death toll is at least 2,811
out of 5,864 cases, the U.N. agency says.
The latest study, marking six months from March 23, when the
WHO says it was informed of the Ebola outbreak in southeastern
Guinea, reflects projections based on the data from a third wave
of the virus in Guinea, Sierra Leone and worst-hit Liberia.
"With exponential growth, you'll see that the case numbers
per week go up so that by the second of November, over these
three countries our best estimate is over 20,000 cases,
confirmed and suspected cases," Dr. Christopher Dye, the WHO
director of strategy, and co-author of article, told a briefing.
Nearly 10,000 of those would be in Liberia, 5,000 in Sierra
Leone and nearly 6,000 in Guinea, he said. But those numbers
would only come about with no enhanced infection control.
"Everyone is certainly working very hard to make sure this
is a not the reality that we will be seeing," Dye said. "I will
be surprised if we hit 20,000 by then," he later added.
U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said last week that under
a $1 billion plan, he will create a special mission to combat
the disease and deployed staff to the region.
"If control is completely successful in the way that we know
it can be, then Ebola will disappear from the human population
of West Africa and probably return to its animal reservoir," Dye
said, noting that fruit bats were probably the reservoir.
But if control efforts are only partly successful, Ebola
viral disease in the human population could become "a permanent
feature of life in West Africa", Dye said.
"The alternative possibility that we're talking about is
that the epidemic simply rumbles on as it has for the last few
months for the next few years, on the order of years, rather
than months.
"Under those circumstances, the fear is that Ebola will be
more or less a permanent feature of the human population. Of
course it could be extinguished later on."
In the three hardest-hit countries there was a "mixed
pattern", Dye said.
"We see for example in the border areas of Guinea, Sierra
Leone and Liberia, some areas where there has been no increase
in cases for some weeks now. That's true in Sierra Leone, it's
true in Lofa in northern Liberia, and it's true in one of the
provinces of Guinea.
"So the question that arises is whether we're actually
seeing the beginning of a stationary pattern in this epidemic.
In two badly affected districts of Sierra Leone, Kenema and
Kailahun, close to border areas with Guinea and Liberia, there
has been a stationary pattern, he said.
"What we've seen in the past weeks there, maybe eight,
nine, 10 weeks now, is a pattern of incidence, numbers of cases
per week, which has not significantly changed.
"And indeed there are signs that it's going down. And I say
that cautiously, because we're prepared to be surprised again.
That is what I mean by stationary pattern. A steady incidence
week on week."
There are other reassuring signs about the efficacy of
infection control measures, he said, but whether the disease's
spread was stabilising would become clear in the next few weeks.
No new cases have been recorded in either Nigeria or Senegal
in the last three weeks, corresponding to the 21-day incubation
period for developing the virulent virus, whose symptoms include
fever, vomiting and diarrhoea.
"It is reassuring in many ways that a disease like Ebola can
enter a city of 20 million, namely Lagos, and we are able to
stop transmission, or rather the people of Nigeria are able to
stop transmission," Dye said.
But the Liberian capital Monrovia, where the disease has
recently spread fastest, was "uncharted territory", he said.
"Quite honestly if you ask 'can we stamp Ebola out of
Liberia?' I'm not sure. In principle we know how to do it, but
can we do it on the ground? It remains to be seen."
