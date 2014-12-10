LONDON, Dec 10 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Thousands of
Ebola survivors with little to no risk of re-infection are
critical to controlling the epidemic and training them has the
potential to save thousands of lives and decrease the spread of
the virus, experts said on Wednesday.
Survivors have developed immunity and are effectively the
only people in the world protected from the virus, which could
allow them to care for the sick without risking their lives,
said experts in the International Journal of Epidemiology.
The worst Ebola outbreak on record has killed 6,331 in the
three worst hit countries Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone, and
infected 17,800, including 7,719 in Liberia and 7,798 in Sierra
Leone, the World Health Organization said.
"In a sense survivors are the only people in the world who
are 'vaccinated' against further Ebola infection with the strain
in circulation," Zena Stein of the HIV Center for Clinical and
Behavioral Studies at the New York State Psychiatric Institute
wrote in an editorial.
"This uniquely positions them to mediate between the
infected and uninfected and between local people and foreign
responders."
As survivors speak local languages and are familiar with
local culture, they might also be seen more favourably than
outsiders by local communities who often mistrust foreigners,
chasing away health workers and shunning treatment, said the
paper.
Community-based epidemic response - like an HIV campaign in
South Africa - has been effective in turning survivors into
advocates and educators and helping to tackle stigma and gain
trust.
Although survivors could still face stigmatising by their
communities, people were starting to see them as a real sign of
hope and help, the United Nations children's agency UNICEF has
noted. [ID: nL6N0SH3G7]
Creating jobs by employing Ebola survivors as caregivers
might also be beneficial for sub-Saharan Africa's economy, which
has been hit by an estimated $3-$4 billion in financial damage
through the virus outbreak. [ID: nL6N0T936S]
Survivors can also donate their blood as their antibodies
might be protective and help those infected to survive the
virus, the experts said, even though this has not yet been
proven to be effective.
With a case recovery rate of around 30 percent for the
current epidemic, there are already thousands of survivors whose
immunity can be established through blood tests.
