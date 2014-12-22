TORONTO Dec 22 Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corp
will supply one of its experimental Ebola treatments
for clinical studies to be conducted in West Africa by a
consortium that includes England's Oxford university, the
Canadian company said on Monday.
Tekmira said 100 courses of its TKM-Ebola-Guinea treatment
will be made available for the studies, and that it has entered
into a manufacturing and clinical trial agreement with Oxford.
The Tekmira treatment targets the Ebola-Guinea virus variant,
responsible for the worst Ebola outbreak on record, which has
hit the West African countries of Liberia, Sierra Leone and
Guinea hardest.
Oxford is working with the International Severe Acute
Respiratory and Emerging Infections Consortium, a global
research group that along with the World Health Organization,
Médecins Sans Frontières and others won a grant in September to
start drug trials at Ebola treatment centers in West Africa.
Tekmira said the studies are expected to start early in the
new year, but a protocol must be finalized first.
