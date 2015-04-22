By Sharon Begley
NEW YORK, April 22 An experimental Ebola drug
from Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corp cured all three
monkeys intentionally infected with the virus, scientists
reported on Wednesday, the first such success against the strain
of Ebola in West Africa's 2014-2015 outbreak.
Although other experimental treatments appeared to help
Ebola patients last year, especially in the United States, those
one-time uses cannot prove efficacy against the "Makona" strain,
since patients' recovery might be due to other causes.
Similarly, drugs, including Mapp Biopharmaceutical's ZMapp,
cured monkeys in lab experiments, but in a strain of Ebola
different from that responsible for the current outbreak, the
worst ever recorded.
"We can't say for certain that an experimental drug that
works against one strain will work in another, even if they're
almost identical genetically," said Thomas Geisbert of the
University of Texas Medical Branch, senior author of the study
published in the journal Nature.
In the experiment, six rhesus monkeys were infected with
huge doses of the Makona strain. Three days later, three
received an infusion of the Tekmira product, a cocktail of
"small-interfering RNAs" (siRNAs) encapsulated in a fat droplet
called a lipid nanoparticle.
The siRNAs bind to two of the virus's seven genes, silencing
them and thereby preventing the virus from replicating.
All three treated monkeys survived despite fevers and
enormous blood levels of virus. Three untreated monkeys became
so ill they were euthanized within nine days.
The drug can be adapted to target any strain of Ebola and
produced in as little as eight weeks (compared with the months
required for ZMapp), Geisbert said, in what he called "plug and
play": sequence any Ebola genome and custom-make a siRNA
cocktail.
"There is a need for treatments that can be quickly modified
if the strain changes," he said.
A clinical trial of the new cocktail began last month in
Ebola patients in Sierra Leone. A study of an earlier version
was partly halted after healthy volunteers developed side
effects at high doses.
The study continues a string of encouraging news in Ebola
research.
This month scientists reported that an improved version of a
vaccine from NewLink Genetics Corp and Merck & Co Inc
protected all eight lab monkeys injected with Ebola. The
improved version, from Profectus BioSciences, was altered to
improve safety.
In March, scientists reported that both the NewLink-Merck
vaccine and one from GlaxoSmithKline PLC appear safe and
triggered an anti-Ebola immune response in volunteers in
Liberia.
