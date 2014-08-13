BRIEF-Questfire Energy reports qtrly FFO per share $0.11
* Announces 2016 financial results and files its annual information form
Aug 13 Canada's Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corp is exploring the possibility of making more of its experimental Ebola treatment, Chief Executive Officer Mark Murray said on Wednesday.
Making more of the treatment would take months, he said on a conference call to discuss quarterly results. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by David Gregorio)
WASHINGTON, April 26 The U.S. Commerce Department on Wednesday launched an investigation to determine whether a flood of aluminum imports from China and elsewhere are compromising U.S. national security, a step that could lead to broad import restrictions on the metal.