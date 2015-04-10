BRIEF-Enel kicks off work on Thunder Ranch wind farm in U.S.
* Starts building 298 megawatt wind farm in the United States
April 10 Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corp said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration would allow the company to continue testing its experimental Ebola treatment at a lower dose, altering the terms of a partial clinical hold on the study.
The company's application to study the treatment, TKM-Ebola, remains on partial clinical hold for doses above 0.24 mg/kg per day, Tekmira said on Friday.
The FDA placed Tekmira's early-stage study on a clinical hold in July, asking the company for data on how the therapy works and requesting a change to design of the study related to multiple dosing.
The clinical hold was modified in August into a partial hold asking only for a change in the study design.
Tekmira had reported interim results in May showing that a higher dose of 0.30 mg/kg per day was well-tolerated.
Tekmira said it plans to resume the early study in the coming weeks, and expects results from the study in the second half of 2015.
Tekmira shares rose about 2 percent to $17.95 following the lifting of a trading halt imposed at 8.30 a.m. ET. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.1 pct, S&P 0.11 pct, Nasdaq 0.19pct (Updates to open)