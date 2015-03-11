LONDON, March 11 A clinical trial of Tekmira's
experimental drug TKM-Ebola-Guinea will start on
Wednesday in Sierra Leone, Britain's Wellcome Trust global
health charity said.
The drug, a so-called "synthetic small interfering RNA
(siRNA) therapeutic", is designed specifically to target the
strain of Ebola virus causing a vast epidemic centred mainly in
Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone.
An earlier version of the TKM-Ebola drug -- targeted at a
different strain -- has already been tested in healthy human
volunteers.
The efficacy of the Guinea version will now be tested in
Ebola patients in a fast-tracked trial funded by Wellcome, with
results expected in the second half of this year, the charity
said in a statement.
(Reporting by Kate Kelland, editing by Ben Hirschler)