By Doina Chiacu
WASHINGTON Aug 6 U.S. health regulators on
Wednesday authorized the use of an Ebola diagnostic test
developed by the Pentagon to help contain the world's worst
outbreak of the deadly virus.
The move was one of a number of steps taken by the U.S.
government this week to address the highly contagious disease
that has killed more than 930 people in Africa and sickened
hundreds more, including two Americans being treated in Atlanta.
The diagnostic test was authorized for use abroad on
military personnel, aid workers and emergency responders in
laboratories designated by the Department of Defense to respond
to the Ebola outbreak, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration
said.
The test, called DoD EZ1 Real-time RT-PCR Assay, is designed
for use on individuals who have symptoms of Ebola infection, who
are at risk for exposure or who may have been exposed. It can
take as long as 21 days for symptoms to appear after infections.
The agency can evoke emergency authorization for a medical
product it has not approved when there are no adequate
alternatives.
There is no known cure for Ebola, a hemorrhagic fever that
has overwhelmed rudimentary healthcare systems and prompted the
deployment of troops to quarantine the worst-hit areas in the
remote border region of Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone.
The World Health Organization is meeting in
Geneva to consider declaring an international health emergency.
U.S. health officials met on Monday in Washington with
Guinea President Alpha Conde and senior officials from Liberia
and Sierra Leone to discuss the crisis and identify what kind of
help they most needed, a State Department official said.
Health and Human Services Secretary Sylvia Mathews Burwell
and Dr. Tom Frieden, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease
Control and Prevention, met with the leaders on the sidelines of
an African Summit.
Frieden was to testify on Thursday at a congressional
subcommittee hearing on "Combating the Ebola Threat," along with
representatives from the State Department's Africa bureau and
the U.S. Agency for International Development.
PROMISING DRUG
At a news conference after the summit, President Barack
Obama said he did not have enough information to green-light a
promising drug to treat Ebola and that the initial response
should focus on public health measures to contain the outbreak.
"We're focusing on the public health approach right now, but
I will continue to seek information about what we're learning
about these drugs going forward," Obama said.
Two Americans, a doctor and a missionary, were being treated
in Atlanta after having contracted the disease in Liberia. The
relief groups that sponsored the Americans said their conditions
improved in Liberia after they received an experimental drug
developed by a San Diego-based private biotech firm and
previously tested only in monkeys.
In New Jersey, a patient was being tested for Ebola because
of flu-like symptoms after recent travel to West Africa, state
health officials said on Wednesday. The patient has been
improving and Ebola was unlikely, they said.
Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City said on Wednesday that
a patient being treated for a high fever and a stomach ache in
strict isolation following his travels in West Africa tested
negative for the disease.
USAID said it would send a disaster response team, which
will include staff from HHS and the CDC, to West Africa to help
coordinate Washington's efforts.
The aid agency is also adding $5 million in aid to help
international response efforts in the countries hit hardest by
the outbreak.
The money will go to programs that help trace people
infected with the disease and provide hygiene kits, soap,
bleach, gloves and masks to help stem its spread.
"To really protect ourselves, the single most important
thing we can do is stop it at the source in Africa," Frieden
said on CBS's "Face the Nation" program on Sunday. "That's going
to protect them and protect us."
