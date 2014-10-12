Oct 12 It is possible that other healthcare workers who came into contact with an Ebola patient in Texas could be at risk of contracting the disease, a U.S. health official said on Sunday after one medical worker was confirmed to have been infected.

"If this individual was exposed, which they were, it is possible that other individuals were exposed," Dr. Thomas Frieden, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Infection, told a news conference. (Reporting by Jon Herskovitz in Austin, Texas, and David Bailey in Minneapolis; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)