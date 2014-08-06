WASHINGTON Aug 6 President Barack Obama said on
Wednesday he lacks enough information to green-light a promising
drug to treat the deadly Ebola virus and that the initial
response should focus on public health measures to contain the
outbreak.
"We've got to let the science guide us and I don't think all
the information is in on whether this drug is helpful," the
president said at a media conference. "The Ebola virus both
currently and in the past is controllable if you have a strong
public health infrastructure in place."
Public health officials should do all they can to contain
the outbreak, and during the course of that process, authorities
can assess whether new drugs or treatments can be effective, he
said.
"We're focusing on the public health approach right now, but
I will continue to seek information about what we're learning
about these drugs going forward," he said.
