GENEVA Nov 18 The World Health Organization is
seeking faster and cheaper tests to detect the Ebola virus to
help stamp out the last few cases of the deadly fever once the
main epidemic has been tackled, WHO officials said on Tuesday.
The world's worst ever outbreak of Ebola has killed over
5,000 people, almost all in Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea.
While the number of cases has been falling in Liberia, the
outbreak remains out of control with continuing spread in Sierra
Leone and parts of Guinea and a new cluster of cases in Mali.
Ebola tests currently take 2-6 hours to deliver a result and
are "cumbersome, slow and complex", requiring a full tube of
blood, sophisticated equipment, trained staff and a high level
of bio-safety, the WHO's Pierre Formenty said.
Labs in Ebola-hit countries currently test 1,000-1,200
samples per day and could test as many as 2,000, but a faster
and more agile testing strategy is needed, Formenty, an expert
in emerging and epidemic diseases, told a news conference.
Slow test speeds have contributed to Ebola's spread with
clinics unable to quickly separate Ebola and non-Ebola patients,
and getting samples to laboratories can take hours or days.
Small and cheap testing kits will be crucial for the
aggressive testing needed to finally declare the outbreak over,
according to Formenty. "We have missed several chains of
transmission in the population, in the community, and we need to
find these ones to be able to say that the outbreak is over.
"We are also looking at where we will be in 4-6 months from
now when the cases hopefully are going to decrease sharply and
we will be trying to find the very last cases and notably we are
going to reopen non-Ebola facilities," he said.
The WHO hopes to find a test that can yield results in 30
minutes and can be easily stored, with no need for a power
supply or maintenance and no bio-safety requirements beyond the
usual personal protective gear worn for treating Ebola patients.
Ideally it should take less than half a day to train
somebody in how to use it, WHO experts say.
(Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Mark Heinrich)