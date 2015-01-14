By Jim Forsyth
| SAN ANTONIO, Texas
SAN ANTONIO, Texas Jan 14 Tests confirm that a
U.S. Army soldier who just returned from West Africa and was
found dead near his Texas base where he was posted was not
infected with Ebola, Fort Hood officials said late Tuesday.
Army officials had been awaiting those results from more
conclusive tests after an initial screening showed the soldier,
who was self-monitoring for symptoms, had not been infected with
the virus.
"There is no evidence of a public health threat or EVD
(Ebola virus disease) exposure to community or law enforcement
officials involved in the current investigation of the death of
a Ft. Hood soldier," post officials said in a statement.
The soldier was found dead in front of his off-post home in
the nearby town of Killeen early Tuesday.
A cause of death was not named for the unidentified soldier,
who had recently returned to Fort Hood in central Texas on
emergency leave, post officials said.
Like other soldiers returning from West Africa, the soldier
had been monitoring himself twice daily and reporting his status
to medical officials, they said.
"We are not saying Ebola at all," Killeen police spokeswoman
Carol Smith told Reuters on Tuesday. "It's just that because of
the circumstances from West Africa, we are erring on the side of
caution."
A brigade from Fort Hood has been deployed in Liberia since
October in support of "Operation United Assistance," a program
to help control the Ebola outbreak in the West African country.
(Reporting by Karen Brooks; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)