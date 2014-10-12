(Adds background)
Oct 12 A Texas health worker who provided care
for the first person diagnosed with Ebola in the United States
has tested positive for the deadly virus in a preliminary
examination, a state health official said on Sunday.
The health care worker at the Texas Health Presbyterian
Hospital reported a low-grade fever Friday night and was
isolated and referred for testing, the Texas Department of State
Health Services said in a statement.
"We knew a second case could be a reality, and we've been
preparing for this possibility," said Dr. David Lakey,
commissioner of the health service.
The first person in the United States diagnosed with Ebola,
Liberia citizen Thomas Eric Duncan, died in an isolation ward of
the Dallas hospital on Oct. 8, 11 days after being admitted.
The U.S. government has since ordered five airports to start
screening passengers from West Africa for fever.
The number of people known to have died in the worst Ebola
outbreak on record has risen to 4,033 out of 8,399 cases in
seven countries, the World Health Organization said on Friday.
Liberia has been the worst affected country with 2,316
victims, followed by 930 in Sierra Leone, 778 in Guinea, eight
in Nigeria and one in the United States, WHO said.
