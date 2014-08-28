GENEVA Aug 28 The Ebola outbreak in West Africa
has taken 1,552 lives out of 3,069 known cases in four countries
and "continues to accelerate", the World Health Organisation
(WHO) said on Thursday.
"More than 40 percent of the total number of cases have
occurred within the past 21 days. However, most cases are
concentrated in only a few localities," the United Nations
health agency said in a statement ahead of launching its new
strategic plan for tackling the world's worst Ebola outbreak.
A separate Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of
Congo, identified as a different strain of the virus, is not
included in the latest figures which cover Guinea, Liberia,
Sierra Leone and Nigeria, it said.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Toby Chopra)