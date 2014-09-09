GENEVA, Sept 9 The death toll from the worst Ebola outbreak in history has risen to at least 2,296 out of 4,293 cases in five West African countries, the World Health Organization said on Tuesday.

The figures show almost 200 new deaths from the disease but were as of Sept 6, meaning that they represent only one day since the WHO's previous update, which related to Sept 5.

But the latest data still reflects the situation as of Sept 5 in Liberia, the worst affected country, suggesting the true toll is already much higher. (Reporting by Tom Miles, editing by Stephanie Nebehay)