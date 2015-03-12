DAKAR, March 12 The death toll from West
Africa's Ebola outbreak has passed 10,000, according to the
latest tally released by the World Health Organization on
Thursday.
Liberia has recorded the most deaths with 4,162. Sierra
Leone is the second worst-hit nation with 3,655, and Guinea has
recorded 2,187 dead, according to the data.
The deadly hemorrhagic fever reached Senegal, Nigeria and
Mali but was contained there. A handful of cases have also been
recorded in the United States, Spain and Britain.
