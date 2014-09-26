(Adds details from report, background)
DAKAR, Sept 26 The death toll from an outbreak
of Ebola in West Africa has risen to at least 3,091 out of 6,574
probable, suspected and confirmed cases, the World Health
Organisation said on Friday.
Liberia has recorded 1,830 deaths, around three times as
many as in either Guinea or Sierra Leone, the two other most
affected countries, according to WHO data received up to Sept.
23.
An outbreak that began in a remote corner of Guinea has
taken hold of much of neighbouring Liberia and Sierra Leone,
prompting warnings that tens of thousands of people may die from
the worst outbreak of the disease on record.
The WHO update said Liberia had reported six confirmed cases
of Ebola and four deaths in the Grand Cru district, which is
near the border with Ivory Coast and had not previously recorded
any cases of Ebola.
The district of Kindia in Guinea also reported its first
confirmed case, the WHO said, a day after it said the spread of
Ebola appeared to have stabilised in that country.
Nigeria and Senegal, the two other nations that have had
confirmed cases of Ebola in the region, have not recorded any
new cases or deaths in the last few weeks.
(Reporting by David Lewis; Editing by Gareth Jones)