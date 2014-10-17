(adds details)
GENEVA Oct 17 The death toll in the Ebola
outbreak has risen to 4,546 out of 9,191 known cases in Guinea,
Liberia and Sierra Leone, the World Health Organization (WHO)
said on Friday.
A further 20 cases including eight deaths in Nigeria, and
one non-fatal case in Senegal, have also been recorded, it said.
In addition, Spain has recorded one local Ebola infection
and the United States has three confirmed cases including one
death, the WHO said in its latest update.
The death toll for the three countries with intense
transmission of the virus includes 62 more deaths than on
Wednesday. There are 239 health workers among the fatalities.
Earlier on Friday, the WHO declared an outbreak in Senegal
officially over, after twice the maximum incubation period of 21
days had passed. A similar WHO statement on
Nigeria is expected on Monday after the requisite 42 days.
A separate Ebola outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo,
from a different strain of the virus, has claimed 49 lives out
of 68 known cases, the agency said.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)