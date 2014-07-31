* West Africa outbreak has infected more than 1,300 people
* Cross-border spread in region aided by communal travel
* Tracing all contacts of infected cases vital for control
* Experts see low risk of spread to U.S., Europe or Asia
By Kate Kelland, Health and Science Correspondent
LONDON, July 31 For scientists tracking the
deadly Ebola virus in West Africa, it is not about complex
virology and genotyping, but about how contagious microbes -
like humans - use planes, bikes and taxis to spread.
So far, authorities have taken no action to limit
international travel in the region. The airlines association
IATA said on Thursday that the World Health Organisation is not
recommending any such restrictions or frontier closures.
The risk of the virus moving to other continents is low,
disease specialists say. But tracing every person who may have
had contact with an infected case is vital to getting on top of
the outbreak within West Africa, and doing so often means
teasing out seemingly routine information about victims' lives.
In Nigeria, which had an imported case of the virus in a
Liberian-American who flew to Lagos this week, authorities will
have to trace all passengers and anyone else he may have crossed
paths with to avoid the kind of spread other countries in the
region have suffered.
The West Africa outbreak, which began in Guinea in February,
has already spread to Liberia and Sierra Leone. With more than
1,300 cases and 729 deaths, it is the largest since the Ebola
virus was discovered almost 40 years ago.
Sierra Leone has declared a state of public emergency to
tackle the outbreak, while Liberia is closing schools and
considering quarantining some communities.
"The most important thing is good surveillance of everyone
who has been in contact or could have been exposed," said David
Heymann, a professor of infectious disease epidemiology and head
of global health security at Britain's Royal Institute of
International Affairs.
THE ORIGINAL CASE
The spread of this outbreak from Guinea to Liberia in March
shows how tracing even the most routine aspects of peoples'
lives, relationships and reactions will be vital to containing
Ebola's spread.
Epidemiologists and virus experts believe the original case
in that instance to have been a woman who went to a market in
Guinea and then returned, unwell, to her home village in
neighbouring northern Liberia.
The woman's sister cared for her, and in doing so contracted
the Ebola virus herself before her sibling died of the
haemorrhagic fever it causes.
Feeling unwell and fearing a similar fate, the sister wanted
to see her husband - an internal migrant worker then employed on
the other side of Liberia at the Firestone rubber plantation.
She took a communal taxi via Liberia's capital Monrovia,
exposing five other people to the virus who later contracted and
died of the Ebola. In Monrovia, she switched to a motorcycle,
riding pillion with a young man who agreed to take her to the
plantation and whom health authorities were subsequently
desperate to trace.
"It's an analogous situation to the man in the airplane" who
flew into Lagos and died there, said Derek Gatherer of Britain's
Lancaster University, an expert in viruses who has been tracking
the West Africa outbreak closely.
Liberia's Ebola case count is now 329 including 156 deaths,
according to latest data from the World Health Organisation -
although not all are linked to the Guinea market case.
Gatherer noted that while Ebola does not spread through the
air and is not considered "super infectious", cross-border human
travel can easily help it on its way. "It's one of the reasons
why we get this churn of infections," he said.
The risk of the Ebola virus making its way out of Africa
into Europe, Asia or the Americas is extremely low, according to
infectious disease specialists, partly due to the severity of
the disease and its deadly nature.
Patients are at the most dangerous when Ebola haemorrhagic
fever is in its terminal stages, inducing both internal and
external bleeding, and profuse vomiting and diarrhoea - all of
which contain high concentrations of infectious virus.
Anyone at this stage of the illness is close to death, and
probably also too ill to travel, said Bruce Hirsch, an
infectious diseases expert at North Shore University Hospital in
the United States.
"It is possible, of course, for a person to think he might
just be coming down with the flu, and to get onto transport and
then develop more critical illness. That's one of the things we
are concerned about," he said in a telephone interview.
He added, however: "The risk (of Ebola spreading to Europe
or the United States) is not zero, but it is very small."
Heymann noted that the only case in which an Ebola case was
known to have left Africa and made it to Europe via air travel
was in 1994 when a Swiss zoologist became infected with the
virus after dissecting a chimpanzee in Ivory Coast.
The woman was isolated in a Swiss hospital and discharged
after two weeks without infecting anyone else.
"Outbreaks can be stopped with good infection control and
with understanding by people who have been in contact with
infected cases that they have to be responsible," Heymann said.
