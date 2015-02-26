By Will Dunham
WASHINGTON Feb 26 A drug derived from a Chinese
medicinal herb is showing promise for combating Ebola infection,
effectively imprisoning the virus inside cells so it cannot do
its usual damage, scientists said on Thursday.
The researchers said the compound, called tetrandrine,
blocked infection of human white blood cells in lab dishes and
prevented Ebola virus disease in lab mice. More research is
needed, including monkey studies, before it can be tested in
people, they added.
"The work has revealed a new chink in the armor of Ebola
virus," said virologist Robert Davey of the Texas Biomedical
Research Institute in San Antonio, who estimated this approach
potentially could be used to treat people in two to five years.
"I am hopeful that the dose needed to control disease will
be safe but we just have to do the work and find out," Davey
added.
There is no approved drug treatment or vaccine for the Ebola
virus, which causes hemorrhagic fever and spreads person to
person through contact with body fluids.
"In my opinion, tetrandrine is now one of the most promising
candidates that could be used to inhibit Ebola virus infection,"
said Norbert Klugbauer, a pharmacologist and microbiologist
at Germany's University of Freiburg who also worked on the study
published in the journal Science.
To successfully infect a cell, the virus needs to be
transported deep within it in order to break out of bubble-like
intracellular transport structures called endosomes that carry
the virus within the cell.
The researchers identified channels that are important in
controlling the movement of the "bubbles" within cells. These
are known as "two-pore channels." The study showed that
tetrandrine blocked these channels, effectively imprisoning the
virus inside the "bubbles" so it could not actually infect the
cell.
"The virus is then trapped in the bubble and cannot escape.
It is then detoured to be destroyed. This stops infection,"
Davey said.
In human cells in lab dishes, the researchers found
tetrandrine inhibited infection by the virus of white blood
cells called macrophages. These cells are important players in
the immune system's ability to ward off foreign invaders like
viruses and bacteria, basically swallowing them up.
Tetrandrine is derived from the root of a medicinal herb,
Stephania tetrandra. It also lowers blood pressure.
More than 9,500 deaths have been reported in three West
African countries since the world's worst Ebola outbreak began
in December 2013.
