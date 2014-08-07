CHICAGO/NEW YORK Aug 7 With hundreds of
patients in Africa suffering the devastating effects of Ebola,
health experts are scrambling to determine which drugs might
offer the best experimental treatment, and researchers are being
pressed by government officials to speed up their work.
Three treatments have shown especially promising results in
monkeys, the researchers said. One, produced by tiny California
biotech Mapp Biopharmaceutical, gained international prominence
this week when it was given to two U.S. aid workers who
contracted Ebola in West Africa and have since shown signs of
improvement.
Others are from Vancouver-based Tekmira Pharmaceuticals
and privately-held Profectus BioSciences, of Tarrytown,
NY.
On Wednesday the World Health Organization said it would
discuss next week the ethics of using Ebola drugs that have
never been cleared for human use, wary of a long history of
medicines being tested on people who were never properly
informed of the risks. In the countries hardest hit by Ebola,
suspicion of foreign medical workers is already widespread.
But the health minister of Nigeria, Onyenbuchi Chukwu, told
reporters this week that he had asked U.S. health officials
about access to experimental Ebola therapies. U.S. drugmakers
are fielding questions from government officials about their
ability to supply treatments in sufficient quantities should the
request come.
"For years we've told the government you need to invest a
little bit of money in this," said Profectus chief scientific
officer John Eldridge. "And now it's, 'Oh my God, how fast can
you make this?'"
Officials at Mapp and Tekmira would not comment on efforts
to make their treatments available in response to the outbreak.
Speaking at a news conference on Wednesday, President Barack
Obama said he lacks enough information to green-light Mapp's
drug to treat the deadly Ebola virus and that the initial
response should focus on public health measures to contain the
outbreak.
"We've got to let the science guide us, and I don't think
all the information is in on whether this drug is helpful," the
president said, adding that public health officials, in the
course of containing the current outbreak, could assess whether
new drugs or treatments can be effective.
"We're focusing on the public health approach right now, but
I will continue to seek information about what we're learning
about these drugs going forward," he said.
Dr. James Crowe, director of the Vaccine Center at
Vanderbilt University who has been developing an Ebola treatment
similar to Mapp's, said a Pentagon agency contacted him this
week about his work and added he will meet next week with
government scientists about accelerating his research.
MONKEY TESTS
No Ebola drugs or vaccines have even entered mid-stage human
trials, let alone been approved. The furthest along have been
tested only in monkeys and a handful of humans.
Mapp Biopharmaceutical began developing its ZMapp treatment
more than a decade ago. It consists of a cocktail of monoclonal
antibodies, proteins that are highly specific for the Ebola
virus and that are produced in bioengineered tobacco plants.
In 2012 Mapp, working with scientists at the U.S. Army
Military Research Institute of Infectious Diseases (USAMRIID) in
Fort Detrick, Maryland, announced that when rhesus macaques
received the cocktail an hour after infection by Ebola, all
survived. When they received it 48 hours after infection,
two-thirds survived.
Last year, ZMapp passed a stiffer test: monkeys that had
been infected with Ebola and developed fevers and other symptoms
received the intravenous cocktail 104 to 120 hours after
infection; 43 percent recovered.
When the U.S. government decided to develop a contingency
plan in case of accidental exposure to Ebola by one or two
people at a U.S. research facility, it began storing a small
amount of ZMapp, according to a source familiar with the
contingency plan. ZMapp was chosen because the science is
relatively easy to understand and the risks considered
relatively small, the source said.
The stock of Tekmira soared on expectations its Ebola drug
might speed toward approval due to the crisis, or even be used
in the current outbreak.
Under a $140 million contract with the U.S. Department of
Defense, it is developing a drug based on a genetic technology
called RNA interference. The idea is to take strands of genetic
material that are the virus's mirror image and, using
nanoparticles, slip them into cells where Ebola is replicating.
In theory, the RNA disables the virus.
In experiments by scientists at the army research unit,
Tekmira reported last November, most animals infected with
lethal amounts of Ebola survived when given the RNA product. The
survival rate was 83 percent when the animals were treated 24 or
48 hours after infection and 67 percent when they were treated
72 hours after.
"It is amazing how well that works in non-human primates,"
said Ebola researcher Thomas Geisbert of the University of Texas
Medical Branch, who has conducted several studies of the
company's drug in monkeys.
HUMAN TRIALS
Last month, Tekmira announced that its early-stage human
trial had been put on hold by the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration, which had concerns about the drug's safety.
Tekmira declined requests for an interview.
Profectus BioSciences has also tested its Ebola vaccine in
monkeys, with good results, said Eldridge.
In a study with scientists at government biomedical research
centers and the Pentagon, Profectus found that a single
intramuscular injection protected all of the rhesus monkeys
exposed to Ebola three weeks later. The company hopes to launch
a human trial to assess the vaccine's safety within the next 12
months, Eldridge said.
An experimental vaccine similar to Profectus's, developed by
academic and government scientists, was rushed into emergency
use only once. In 2009 a scientist in Germany working with
Ebola-infected guinea pigs pricked her finger with a syringe
containing the virus. The vaccine was flown from Canada, one of
the sites where it was being developed.
"She got that vaccine in less than 40 hours and survived,"
said Geisbert, though it's impossible to know whether that was
because of the vaccine. "She lived. That's all I care about."
With greater financial support, scientists said, Ebola
treatments could be ready for use sooner. For less than $10
million, said Vanderbilt's Crowe, four or five of the
experimental drugs could be ready for testing within in four
months.
All of them seem to be effective only in a small window
after exposure, however.
"Nothing on planet Earth is going to work if somebody comes
in with full-blown Ebola hemorrhagic fever and they are 24 hours
or 72 hours from death," said Geisbert. "The damage has been
done."
