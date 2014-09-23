LONDON, Sept 23 Several experimental Ebola
drugs, including compounds from Mapp Biopharmaceutical, Sarepta
and Tekmira, will be tested in West Africa for
the first time in a bid to fast-track trials, the Wellcome Trust
charity said on Tuesday.
Announcing a 3.2 million pounds ($5.25 million) grant for
the work, the global health charity said the money would "enable
multiple partners around the world to quickly establish clinical
trials at existing Ebola treatment centres".
An Ebola epidemic in West Africa has killed more than 2,800
people since it began in Guinea earlier this year, and the World
Health Organisation (WHO) has said it fears up to 20,000 people
could be affected before it is brought under control.
The unprecedented outbreak of the virus, one of the most
virulent infectious diseases known in humans, has been declared
a threat to international peace and security by the UN Security
Council and prompted demands for an urgent response.
In August a WHO expert panel unanimously concluded that in
such exceptional circumstances it would be ethical to deploy and
test unregistered experimental treatments on people with Ebola.
"It is a huge challenge to carry out clinical trials under
such difficult conditions, but ultimately this is the only way
we will ever find out whether any new Ebola treatments actually
work," said Jeremy Farrar, the Wellcome Trust's director.
"What's more, rapid trials, followed by large-scale
manufacturing and distribution of any effective treatments,
might produce medicines that could be used in this epidemic."
The Wellcome Trust said several potential drugs are under
consideration and a group of independent experts appointed by
WHO is working to recommend which to prioritise based on factors
such as which is likely to work best, their availability, the
ability to give them safely, and whether they can be
manufactured to a useful scale.
It said various pharma companies including Mapp, Sarepta,
and Tekmira were working with the initiative and providing data
on efficacy, safety, and production abilities for a number of
the experimental treatments.
(1 US dollar = 0.6099 British pound)
(Reporting by Kate Kelland, editing by Andrew Heavens)