By Kate Kelland
LONDON, Sept 23 Experimental Ebola drugs
including compounds from Mapp Biopharmaceutical, Sarepta
and Tekmira will be tested in affected West
African states for the first time in a bid to fast-track trials,
the Wellcome Trust said on Tuesday.
Announcing a 3.2 million pound ($5.25 million) grant for the
work, the global health charity said the money would "enable
multiple partners around the world to quickly establish clinical
trials at existing Ebola treatment centres".
An Ebola epidemic in West Africa has killed more than 2,800
people since it began in Guinea earlier this year, and the World
Health Organisation (WHO) has said up to 20,000 people could be
affected before it is brought under control.
The outbreak of the virus, one of the most virulent
infectious diseases known in humans, has been declared a threat
to international peace and security by the UN Security Council
and prompted demands for an urgent response.
In August a WHO expert panel unanimously concluded that in
such exceptional circumstances it would be ethical to deploy and
test unregistered experimental treatments on people with Ebola.
"It is a huge challenge to carry out clinical trials under
such difficult conditions, but ultimately this is the only way
we will ever find out whether any new Ebola treatments actually
work," said Jeremy Farrar, the Wellcome Trust's director.
"What's more, rapid trials, followed by large-scale
manufacturing and distribution of any effective treatments,
might produce medicines that could be used in this epidemic."
The Wellcome Trust said several potential drugs are under
consideration and a group of independent experts appointed by
WHO is working to recommend which to prioritise based on factors
such as which is likely to work best, their availability, the
ability to give them safely, and whether they can be
manufactured to a useful scale.
It said various pharma companies including Mapp, Sarepta,
and Tekmira were working with the initiative and providing data
on efficacy, safety, and production abilities for a number of
the experimental treatments.
Mapp Pharmaceutical's experimental drug ZMapp has already
been used to treat several Ebola patients who have since
recovered, but doctors cannot say for sure whether the drug
helped them or whether they would have recovered anyway.
The Ebola virus has killed about 50 percent of those
infected in the current epidemic.
The Canadian drugmaker Tekmira said on Monday that U.S. and
Canadian regulators had authorised the use of its Ebola
treatment in patients who have confirmed or suspected
infections.
The Wellcome Trust said that while waiting for the WHO
recommendations on which products should be tested in West
Africa first, scientists would immediately start working with
researchers and doctors in some of the affected countries to
assess potentially suitable sites and set up the infrastructure,
staffing and systems for the clinical trials, it added.
"In essence we need straightforward clinical trials, as for
any drug for any disease, but new ways of working will be needed
to provide rapid and reliable answers," said Peter Horby, an
associate professor of infectious diseases and global health at
Britain's University of Oxford who will help lead the work.
"The Ebola situation in West Africa is an ongoing tragedy of
immense proportions and we urgently need to know whether any of
these investigational treatments can save lives." .
(1 US dollar = 0.6099 British pound)
(Editing by Dominic Evans)