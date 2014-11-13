LONDON Nov 13 Clinical trials of three
potential Ebola treatments will begin in December in Guinea and
Liberia at medical centres run by Medecins Sans Frontieres, the
medical charity said on Thursday.
The separate trials, involving up to several hundred
patients, are designed to test the drugs brincidofovir, from the
U.S. firm Chimerix, and favipiravir, from Japan's
Fujifilm, and to see how well blood plasma taken from
Ebola survivors may work in curing those still infected.
Initial results could be available in February 2015, MSF
said in a statement.
The studies will not use placebo groups and will involve
only Ebola patients who give informed consent. Researchers will
monitor the patients and collect data on survival rates and
other effects. The trials can be stopped early if a treatment
begins to show clear benefits or harm.
Researchers said it may also be possible in coming months to
add new experimental drugs to the trials if they become ready
for testing.
Annick Antierens, a doctor who coordinates MSF's
investigational partnerships, said the cooperation involved in
conducting the trials was unprecedented and "represents hope for
patients to finally get a real treatment".
The West Africa Ebola epidemic has infected more than 13,000
people, the vast majority in Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia,
and killed some 5,000 of them, according to World Health
Organization data.
The three trials will be led by different teams: Britain's
University of Oxford will lead one in Liberia, and the Dutch
Antwerp Institute of Tropical Medicine and the French National
Institute of Health and Medical Research will lead two others in
Guinea.
MSF said the trials are designed to minimise disruption to
patients and respect internationally-accepted ethical standards
with the aim that "sound scientific data will be produced and
shared for public good".
The charity urged drugmakers to scale up production now, to
try to ensure no gap between the end of the trials and any
large-scale introduction of the medicines if they are found to
be safe and effective.
"We need to keep in mind that there is no guarantee that
these therapies will be the miracle cure," Antierens said. "But
we need to do all we can to try the products available today to
increase the chances of finding an effective treatment."
(Reporting by Kate Kelland, editing by John Stonestreet)