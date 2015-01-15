UNITED NATIONS Jan 15 An outbreak of the deadly Ebola virus that has claimed more than 8,400 victims in West Africa appears to be slowing down, though the battle to contain the disease is not over yet, the U.N. special envoy on Ebola said on Thursday.

"The change in behavior that we've been hoping for, working for, anticipating, is now happening everywhere," Dr. David Nabarro told Reuters in an interview.

"The facilities to treat people are available everywhere," he added. "Safe burial teams are providing safe and dignified burial services everywhere and the result is that we're seeing the beginnings of the outbreak slowing down." (Reporting by Louis Charbonneau and Michelle Nichols; Editing by Chris Reese)