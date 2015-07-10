By Michelle Nichols
UNITED NATIONS, July 10 Some $3.4 billion in
pledges were made at the United Nations on Friday to help
Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea stamp out Ebola and begin
rebuilding health systems and economies devastated by the worst
outbreak on record of the deadly hemorrhagic fever.
The United Nations had said that $3.2 billion was needed to
support the three states' national recovery plans for the next
two years. Liberia's President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf had said $4
billion was needed to cover a separate sub-regional plan.
Helen Clark, head of the U.N. Development Programme, said
the preliminary tally of pledges on Friday took the total amount
allocated so far for Ebola recovery to more than $5 billion,
which she described as "a great start."
Johnson-Sirleaf also again appealed for international donors
to cancel debt owed by the West African nations.
"The world as a whole has a great stake in how we together
respond to this global threat," Johnson-Sirleaf told the
pledging conference. "Diseases, just like terrorism, know no
national boundaries."
The Ebola outbreak, which began in Guinea in December 2013,
has killed more than 11,200 people across West Africa. Ebola
re-emerged in Liberia last week, nearly two months after it was
declared free of the virus, while neighboring Guinea and Sierra
Leone are still struggling to eliminate it.
"The threat is never over until we rebuild the health
sectors Ebola demolished, until we rebuild the livelihoods in
agriculture that it compromised, until we shore up government
revenues it dried up; and until we breathe life again into the
private sector it has suffocated," Sierra Leone's President
Ernest Bai Koroma told the U.N. conference.
Among the largest pledges were some $381 million from
Britain, $266 million from the United States, $650 million from
the World Bank, $220 million from Germany, $500 million from the
European Union, $745 million from the African Development Bank
and $360 million from the Islamic Development Bank.
"We cannot yet breathe a sigh of relief. Instead, let us
collectively take a deep breath and resolve to finish the job,"
U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said earlier on Friday.
