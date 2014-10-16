By Michelle Nichols
UNITED NATIONS
UNITED NATIONS Oct 16 A United Nations trust
fund, seeking $1 billion to fight Ebola in West Africa, has
received a deposit of just $100,000 nearly a month after it was
set up to allow for rapid, flexible funding of the most urgent
needs on the ground.
As of Thursday, $365 million had been committed by at least
28 countries, the African Union, the European Union, the World
Bank, the African Development Bank and several foundations and
corporations, according to U.N. records.
But nearly all that money was donated directly to U.N.
agencies and nonprofits working on the ground in the three worst
affected countries of Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea, with
just $100,000 paid into the fund by Colombia, the records show.
Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon Ban had created the
Multi-Partner Trust Fund to accept donations after the U.N.
Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs launched an
appeal Sept. 16 for $988 million to tackle the deadly
hemorrhagic fever over the next six months.
Dr. David Nabarro, who is heading the U.N. response to the
Ebola crisis, told Reuters the trust fund was intended to offer
"flexibility in responding to a crisis which every day brings
new challenges; it allows the areas of greatest need to be
identified and funds to be directed accordingly."
Erin Hohlfelder, policy director for global health for
international campaign and advocacy group ONE, said the response
to the U.N. appeal was "pretty disappointing" and that it was
important to coordinate contributions so "we don't let aid
resources go to waste."
"We have enough speeches and enough rhetoric that it starts
to feel the case is solved," she said. "We're really concerned
that until those speeches and that rhetoric translate into real
services on the ground, we're not doing much to ebb the flow of
this crisis."
Nearly 4,500 people have died from the worst Ebola outbreak
on record, the World Health Organization said Wednesday, with
confirmed, probable and suspected cases of Ebola reported in
seven countries, including the United States.
The United Nations has established a special mission, known
as UNMEER, in Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea to coordinate
efforts to contain Ebola, which is spread through direct contact
with body fluids from an infected person.
"We are hopeful that in the coming days and weeks we will
see more countries investing in the Fund, using this mechanism
to support the coordinated U.N. response on the ground. There
are critical funding needs that must be met now," Nabarro said.
Australia has committed to a contribution of more than $8.7
million into the trust fund, while Chile, Estonia, India and
Romania have made non-binding pledges to the fund totaling $19
million, according to a trust fund document.
The United Nations relies on donors, agencies and nonprofits
to inform its Financial Tracking Service of their cash or
in-kind contributions to the Ebola response and the list is by
no means complete.
In addition to the $365 million in cash and contributions of
resources already registered under the U.N. appeal, another $204
million in pledges have been made and are yet to be filled.
