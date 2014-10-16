(Adds details on lack of contributions, background)
By Michelle Nichols and Lesley Wroughton
UNITED NATIONS/WASHINGTON Oct 16 A United
Nations trust fund seeking nearly $1 billion for rapid, flexible
funding of the most urgent needs to fight Ebola in West Africa
has received a deposit of just $100,000 nearly a month after it
was set up.
The U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
said on Sept. 16 that $988 million is needed to tackle the
deadly hemorrhagic fever over the next six months. Since then
$365 million has been committed to stop Ebola in Liberia, Sierra
Leone and Guinea, which have been hit hardest by the epidemic.
Nearly all that money was donated directly to U.N. agencies
and nonprofits working in West Africa with just $100,000 paid by
Colombia into the trust fund set up by U.N. Secretary-General
Ban Ki-moon, according to U.N. records.
Some diplomats and officials said many donors had made
commitments to U.N. agencies before the trust fund was
established. Others said donors were already overstretched and
suggested they might be wary of how money put into the trust
fund would be spent.
"This is a very serious problem," Ban said of the lack of
money in the trust fund. He said that while he appreciated the
support given to the U.N. Ebola response so far, it was time
more countries with the capacity to help increased assistance.
"It's time that those other countries who really have
capacity, (that) they would provide financial support and other
logistical support," he told reporters on Thursday.
Dr. David Nabarro, who is heading the U.N. response to the
Ebola crisis, said the trust fund was intended to offer
"flexibility in responding to a crisis which every day brings
new challenges; it allows the areas of greatest need to be
identified and funds to be directed accordingly."
World Bank President Jim Yong Kim said on Thursday the world
does not have a choice in whether to support the Ebola fight.
"It is not a matter of choosing whether to do it or not.
It's just a question of when we pay the price for it," Kim told
a Reuters summit.
"Countries need to support the U.N. fund. They have to step
up and they have to put the money in right now. It is the most
rational thing to do from humanitarian, public health and
economic perspective. It is the right thing to do," he said.
'PRETTY DISAPPOINTING'
Erin Hohlfelder, policy director for global health for
international campaign and advocacy group ONE, said the response
to the U.N. appeal was "pretty disappointing" and that it was
important to coordinate contributions so "we don't let aid
resources go to waste."
"We have enough speeches and enough rhetoric that it starts
to feel the case is solved," she said. "We're really concerned
that until those speeches and that rhetoric translate into real
services on the ground, we're not doing much to ebb the flow of
this crisis."
Nearly 4,500 people have died from the worst Ebola outbreak
on record, the World Health Organization said on Wednesday, with
confirmed, probable and suspected cases of Ebola reported in
seven countries, including the United States.
The United Nations has established a special mission, known
as UNMEER, in Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea to coordinate
efforts to contain Ebola, which is spread through direct contact
with body fluids from an infected person.
"We are hopeful that in the coming days and weeks we will
see more countries investing in the Fund, using this mechanism
to support the coordinated U.N. response on the ground. There
are critical funding needs that must be met now," Nabarro said.
The fund is expecting to receive an additional $19 million.
Australia has committed to a contribution of more than $8.7
million, and Chile, Estonia, India and Romania have made
non-binding pledges, according to a U.N. document.
The United Nations relies on donors, agencies and nonprofits
to inform its Financial Tracking Service of their cash or
in-kind contributions to the Ebola response and the list is by
no means complete.
In addition to the $365 million in cash and contributions of
resources already registered with the United Nations, another
$204 million in pledges have been made and are yet to be filled.
The $365 million has been committed by 28 countries, the
African Union, the European Union, the World Bank, the African
Development Bank and several foundations and corporations.
(Additional reporting by Stephanie Nebehay in Geneva; Editing
by Tom Brown, Toni Reinhold)