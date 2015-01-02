ACCRA Jan 2 The world can stamp out the Ebola
outbreak in West Africa by the end of the year but months of
tough work remain, the outgoing chief of the United Nations'
anti-Ebola mission said on Friday.
The outbreak, first identified in Guinea's remote southeast
in early 2014, has struck six West African nations, with Guinea,
Sierra Leone and Liberia bearing the brunt of the 20,000
infections and nearly 8,000 dead.
Faced with criticism the world was not doing enough, U.N.
Secretary General Ban Ki-moon set up the U.N. Ebola Emergency
Response (UNMEER) mission in September to coordinate global
efforts.
"We have not come anywhere close to ending the crisis. We've
done a lot in 90 days in a very successful response but we have
a long and difficult way to go," Anthony Banbury told reporters
in Accra, where the U.N. mission is based.
"It's going to go on for not just weeks but some months
more. But I believe we will do it in 2015 and we're going to do
it by working very closely not just with governments of the
countries but the communities," he said.
Banbury will be replaced by veteran humanitarian official
Ould Cheikh Ahmed of Mauritania on Saturday.
A spike of cases in Sierra Leone meant UNMEER missed its
target of ensuring that by early December 70 percent of all
Ebola patients were being treated in isolation units and 70
percent of all those who died from Ebola were buried properly.
Banbury said there were now enough functioning treatment
centres in the region.
The target of 100 percent safe burials by end of January
2015 was on track now that there were some 254 safe burial teams
operating in the affected countries.
Six other countries, including Nigeria, Senegal, Mali, the
United States, Spain and Britain, have reported cases imported
from the worst affected countries.
Last week, a nurse was diagnosed with the virus in Britain
upon her return from Sierra Leone. She is being treated with
blood plasma from a survivor of the virus and an experimental
antiviral drug, according to the London hospital treating her.
(Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by David Lewis and Robin
Pomeroy)