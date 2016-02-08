LONDON Feb 8 The World Health Organization's
emergency response capabilities are "lacking" and will put
thousands of lives at risk if they are not reformed now, a
high-level United Nations panel convened in the wake of the
Ebola crisis said.
"This may be last opportunity to ensure the WHO is
empowered" to build an effective emergency response capacity,
warned an advance unedited copy of the UN panel's report, made
available online over the weekend in a link on the UN's daily
Journal website.
"The high risk of major health crises is widely
underestimated and ... the world's preparedness and capacity to
respond is woefully insufficient," the report said. "If the WHO
does not successfully reform, the next major pandemic will cause
thousands of otherwise preventable deaths."
(Reporting by Kate Kelland; editing by Ben Hirschler and
Katharine Houreld)