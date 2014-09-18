UNITED NATIONS, Sept 18 The U.N. Security Council on Thursday declared the Ebola outbreak in Africa a "threat to international peace and security" and called on all states to provide urgent resources and assistance to help tackle the crisis.

The 15-member body unanimously adopted a resolution that also calls on states "to lift general travel and border restrictions, imposed as a result of the Ebola outbreak, and that contribute to the further isolation of the affected countries and undermine their efforts to respond." (Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by James Dalgleish)