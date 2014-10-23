SEATTLE Oct 23 Microsoft Corp co-founder Paul
Allen said on Thursday he would increase his total donations to
organizations tackling Ebola to more than $100 million, making
him one of the biggest personal donors in the fight against the
virus.
The Seattle man, who co-founded what became the world's
biggest software company with Bill Gates in 1975, had already
donated $9 million to the Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention (CDC) to fight Ebola in September.
In a statement released on Thursday, Allen said he was
committed to giving "at least $100 million" to the cause through
various channels.
That includes funding medical evacuation containment units
for medics who become infected, to be used by the U.S. State
Department, and funding the University of Massachusetts Medical
School to train medics and provide supplies for relief efforts
in Liberia.
"The Ebola virus is unlike any health crisis we have ever
experienced and needs a response unlike anything we have ever
seen," Allen said in his statement.
(Reporting by Bill Rigby; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)