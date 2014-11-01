WASHINGTON Nov 1 Worries about Ebola are
chipping away at some congressional Republicans' support for
maintaining across-the-board spending caps on U.S. government
agencies and the military.
An increasing number of Republicans are speaking out in
favor of Ebola "emergency" funds, which would be passed outside
of the normal budget process, and would not require offsetting
spending cuts or explicit sources of revenue.
"I think we're going to give the money that's needed,"
Republican Representative Blake Farenthold of Texas told
Reuters, when asked about emergency funds. "If they need more,
they need to ask for it."
Farenthold and others open to special measures for Ebola
generally insisted that any broad increase in spending would
need to be paid for with cuts. And the pre-election pledges to
fight Ebola from rank and file Republicans and some party
leadership could still have strings attached.
But concerns about the disease are adding to pressures on
the 20-month-old "sequester" spending caps. These include the
growing costs of fighting Islamic State militants in Iraq and
Syria, maintaining U.S. military superiority over a more
aggressive Russia and addressing a surge of child migrants from
Central America. Some see concern over Ebola paving the way for
other action.
Lawmakers and aides now expect an emergency funding request
from the Obama administration within days to provide more money
for the Centers for Disease Control and other agencies to stop
the virus from spreading in West Africa and in the United
States. A White House spokeswoman declined to comment on any
Ebola request.
"Whatever the CDC thinks they need, we'll give it to them,"
Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said in a recent
MSNBC interview, referring to Ebola funding.
Congress' deficit-cutting fervor has cooled somewhat as an
economic rebound and tax increases have more than halved the
government's deficits to $483 billion last fiscal year from the
recession-driven $1 trillion-plus that were prevalent when the
controls were enacted in 2011.
Approving emergency funds is probably the easiest way for
Congress to circumvent the budget caps. Congress did this in
August when it approved $16 billion to speed medical care to
veterans languishing on long waiting lists at Veterans Affairs
Department clinics and hospitals.
Lawmakers could also raise caps through a one-or-two year
budget agreement like one crafted last year.
The most difficult change would be a comprehensive budget
deal in Congress that ends seven future years of caps.
Many Republican lawmakers, including Farenthold, a member of
the conservative Tea Party faction, have been chafing at the
spending controls on the military and are talking more openly
about easing the sequester outright. Farenthold said he hoped to
be able to work with Democrats to target alternative cuts.
"I think there's a good chance it gets replaced at some
level," Republican Representative Tom Cole said of the
sequester. He said the building pressures from Ebola and other
"international imperatives," along with lower deficits, mean
that Congress has a better chance of reaching an agreement to
change sequester.
"The stars are beginning to align so that we can achieve
something, but it will have to be a compromise," the ally of
House Speaker John Boehner told Reuters.
Although he supports offsetting savings, he said Republicans
may be more open to allowing higher tax revenue to be an offset
to spending if it is part of a broader tax reform plan that
boosts economic growth. Previously, he has ruled out any tax
increases after the "fiscal cliff" tax hikes were passed in
January 2013.
There is still broad resistance to anything that could be
interpreted as a tax increase among the party's most
conservative wing, but more conservatives are talking about the
need for a sequester replacement. The relatively modest size of
Ebola funding makes it less controversial. International Medical
Corps, a non-profit group working in West Africa, estimates that
it will cost $1.6 billion over the next six months to bring the
disease under control.
"I didn't vote for sequestration, I'm for ending it,"
Representative Jim Jordan said. Jordan, one of the most
conservative Republicans in Congress, told Reuters the
"pressing" issues from Ebola to Islamic State represent
emergencies that need funding, though he added that he will
insist on spending reductions elsewhere in the budget to offset
increases in spending for Ebola and the military.
"Let's hope (Ebola) forces the hand to increase military
spending and make savings and reductions other places so that we
actually are treating taxpayers with the respect that they
deserve," he said. A year ago, he vowed that Republicans would
stay united in defending the spending caps.
