CHICAGO Jan 9 A scientist who may have
accidentally been exposed to the deadly Ebola virus last month
while working in a lab at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control
and Prevention in Atlanta is showing no signs of the illness,
the agency's director said on Friday.
CDC Director Dr. Thomas Frieden said in a conference call
that the agency is still investigating the apparent mix-up that
occurred Dec. 22 in which a scientist in a high-level biosafety
lab mistakenly sent a sample of live virus to a less secure lab
in which scientists were not wearing proper
protection.
The technician is being monitored for signs of infection for
a total of 21 days, the disease's incubation period. Frieden
said the CDC will issue a report on the incident by the end of
the month.
The error follows two high-profile cases of mishandled
samples of anthrax and avian influenza at the CDC earlier this
year that called into question safety practices at the agency.
(Reporting by Julie Steenhuysen; Editing by Alan Crosby)