Sept 30 The first patient diagnosed with Ebola
in the United States initially sought treatment six days after
arriving in the country, potentially exposing a "handful" of
family members and others to the virus, a top U.S. health
official said on Tuesday.
Dr. Thomas Frieden, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease
Control and Prevention, said he had no doubt that local and
federal health authorities could contain the potential spread of
the deadly virus in the country.
"It is certainly possible someone who had contact with this
individual could develop Ebola in the coming weeks," Frieden
told a press conference. "I have no doubt we will stop this in
its tracks in the United States."
The patient was hospitalized at a Dallas hospital on Sunday
after traveling from Liberia, one of the countries hit hardest
by the worst Ebola outbreak on record.
