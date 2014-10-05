DALLAS Oct 5 It was like any other Sunday
morning worship service at Wilshire Baptist Church in Dallas,
where Louise Troh, the quarantined girlfriend of the first
patient in the United States diagnosed with Ebola, is a member
of the congregation.
Greeters passed out bulletins and shook hands at the church
entrances. Members hugged each other in greeting shortly before
the service began. A couple hundred people sat in the pews of
the church and began to pray for the patient, Thomas Eric
Duncan, and for Troh and both of their families.
Associate Pastor Mark Wingfeld led the opening prayer and
encouraged members not only to focus on the family in Dallas
but also on those stricken with the deadly virus in West Africa
who don't have the same access to medical care. At least 3,400
people have died in the outbreak worldwide, predominantly in
West Africa.
"Although this disease has become personal to us, we realize
we're not the first to know its devastation and we are not the
ones most desperately affected," Wingfeld told parishioners.
"We pray that you calm the anxious hearts of so many in our
city. Help the ignorant understand the truth."
Parishioners were told by church officials earlier in the
week that neither Troh nor any of her family members had
attended services since Duncan's arrival so there was no chance
of exposure within the congregation.
Medical authorities have identified 10 people who had direct
contact with Duncan as being at greatest risk of infection.
Troh, whom Duncan has been staying with since he arrived on a
visit from West Africa, is one of them.
"Whether there had been contact or not, maybe we would be
acting differently, but I'd like to think we wouldn't," Julie
Sorrels, 33, said.
"Before this, I was concerned about the Ebola situation in
Africa. This made it more personal to have a name of someone
specifically to pray for," she said.
(Reporting By Frank McGurty; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and
Chizu Nomiyama)