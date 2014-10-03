DALLAS Oct 3 A private contractor on Friday will start a three-hour process of decontaminating the Dallas apartment where a Liberian man with Ebola stayed, Dallas County officials said, adding that crews are expected to arrive within the next few hours.

Residents close to the patient who also were staying in the residence and have been quarantined there will remain in the apartment while it is cleaned, officials said, adding that "it is safe for them to do so."

Three fire and rescue vehicles arrived at the apartment midday on Friday, including an ambulance and a fire truck, according to a Reuters witness on the scene. (Reporting by Julie Steenhuysen in Chicago and Jon Herskovitz in Dallas; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Bill Trott)