DALLAS Oct 3 A private contractor on Friday
will start a three-hour process of decontaminating the Dallas
apartment where a Liberian man with Ebola stayed, Dallas County
officials said, adding that crews are expected to arrive within
the next few hours.
Residents close to the patient who also were staying in the
residence and have been quarantined there will remain in the
apartment while it is cleaned, officials said, adding that "it
is safe for them to do so."
Three fire and rescue vehicles arrived at the apartment
midday on Friday, including an ambulance and a fire truck,
according to a Reuters witness on the scene.
