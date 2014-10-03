(Updates with cleanup crew arrival)
By Jon Herskovitz
DALLAS Oct 3 A private contractor arrived at a
Dallas apartment on Friday to decontaminate the residence where
a Liberian man suffering from Ebola had stayed.
A crew from the Cleaning Guys, a hazardous materials cleanup
company, arrived about 11:30 a.m. CDT (1630 GMT) to start the
work that Dallas County officials said would take about three
hours.
Four residents of the apartment have been quarantined there
this week after exposure to the patient, Thomas Eric Duncan.
County officials said it was safe for the residents to stay in
the apartment during the cleaning.
Along with the cleanup crew, three fire and rescue vehicles
also arrived at the apartment about midday on Friday, including
an ambulance and a fire truck.
A Dallas County official said the cleaners will place
materials in secured containers and take them to a secure
location.
Duncan, who is the first Ebola case diagnosed in the United
States, is being treated at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital.
(Additional reporting by Julie Steenhuysen in Chicago; Writing
by Bill Trott; Editing by Susan Heavey)