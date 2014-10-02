DALLAS Oct 2 The patient infected with Ebola remains in serious condition on Thursday at a Dallas hospital, the hospital said.

"The doctors on the medical staff and nurses at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas continue to provide compassionate, quality care to the patient who tested positive for Ebola Virus Disease. As of this morning, the patient's condition is serious," Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas said in a statement.

(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Doina Chiacu)