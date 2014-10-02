(Adds comments from Texas health officials)
AUSTIN, Texas Oct 2 More than 80 people were
exposed in some way to the patient infected with Ebola, a
spokeswoman for Dallas County's public health department said on
Thursday.
The department said 12 to 18 people came into direct contact
with the Ebola patient and the rest came into contact with
members of that group. They are all being monitored and no one
has shown any symptoms, said Erikka Neroes, a spokeswoman for
the Dallas County Department of Health and Human Services.
The Texas Department of State Health Services said
separately it was working from a list of about 100 potential or
possible contacts and will soon have an official contact tracing
number that will be lower.
"Out of an abundance of caution, we're starting with this
very wide net, including people who have had even brief
encounters with the patient or the patient's home," said Carrie
Williams, a spokeswoman with the Texas Department of State
Health Services.
(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz and Marice Richter; Editing by
Doina Chicu)