By Lisa Maria Garza
DALLAS Nov 7 A relieved Dallas got the U.S.
government's all-clear on Friday from Ebola, and former
President George W. Bush marked the event by visiting the
hospital that was at the center of fighting the virus and the
origin of an American scare over the disease.
"It's official," the Texas Department of State Health
Services said in a tweet announcing the final monitoring check
Friday evening of the last of the 177 people who had been
considered at risk of catching the virus.
"No symptoms. We are happy to close this Ebola chapter with
Dallas tonight," the department said.
The announcement came four hours after the U.S. Centers for
Disease Control and Prevention said that, as of Friday, 176 of
the 177 people in Texas it had been checking for possible Ebola
exposure had been cleared. They had been monitored for symptoms
of Ebola for 21 days, the disease's maximum incubation period.
Ebola causes fever, vomiting, diarrhea and bleeding.
The Texas city's Ebola worries began on Sept. 30 when a
visiting Liberian man, Thomas Eric Duncan, was taken by
ambulance to Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital, where he was
diagnosed with the disease.
The first case on U.S. soil of the virus, in the middle of
an Ebola epidemic that has killed more than 4,950 people in
three poor West African countries, prompted questions about
whether the U.S. government was doing enough to prevent the
disease from entering the country.
"The last five weeks have been a trying time for the city
and residents of Dallas and especially the people of Texas
Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas," Bush told hospital staff.
The former president, who lives a few miles from the
hospital, hugged now-Ebola-free nurse Amber Vinson, who
contracted the virus after treating Duncan. He also posed for
"selfies" with staff at the medical facility where he himself
has underwent care.
No one else in Texas has contracted Ebola since nurses Nina
Pham and Vinson became infected while caring for Duncan, who
became ill while visiting relatives in Dallas. He died on Oct.
8. Both nurses eventually made a full recovery.
"Dallas is officially #Ebola free today!" Pham tweeted on
Friday. "So grateful to all the doctors, nurses, and other
healthcare workers that were involved in my care."
Clay Jenkins, the top political official in Dallas County
who was at the forefront of the region's public health response,
said the end of Ebola was like Thanksgiving coming early.
President Barack Obama called state and local officials,
including Jenkins, on Friday to express his gratitude.
Obama also extended his appreciation "to the people of
Dallas, whose strength and resilience helped reassure the
nation," the White House said.
The U.S. Ebola response became a hot-button issue in the
midterm elections that ended Tuesday, even though it killed only
Duncan, one of just four infected nationwide.
Ebola, which has ravaged Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea,
can only be caught via bodily fluids from an infected person. It
is not airborne.
(Additional reporting by Roberta Rampton in Washington; Writing
by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)