DALLAS Oct 17 The Texas hospital accused of
mishandling care for the first Ebola patient diagnosed in the
United States is hitting back at critics with an aggressive
public relations campaign aimed at rehabilitating its battered
image.
Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital, where a Liberian man was
treated for Ebola and later died and where two nurses have been
infected with the virus, has weathered intense criticism from
the public, healthcare workers and politicians over what have
been characterized as lax safety protocols.
But on Thursday night, the hospital issued a strongly worded
statement that says workers followed proper safety protocols and
shifts some blame to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention (CDC).
"The CDC guidelines changed frequently, and those changes
were frustrating to them (health workers) and to management.
Nonetheless, they endeavored to remain compliant with what was
communicated as the most recent and appropriate guideline," the
statement said.
The New York Times earlier reported that Texas Health
Presbyterian has hired public relations firm Burson-Marsteller
to help handle the crisis. A hospital spokeswoman did not
immediately return a call seeking comment.
The hospital, known in Dallas as "Presby," is also using
social media to reassure residents and workers. On Thursday it
posted a video of Ebola-infected nurse Nina Pham in her hospital
bed shortly before she was flown to Bethesda, Maryland for
treatment at a National Institutes of Health facility. Appearing
cheerful, she tells her doctor, suited in protective gear, "I
love you guys."
The video post was made at Pham's request, according to the
hospital.
And on the Twitter feed of Texas Health, the hashtags
#presbyproud and #supportthescrubs are being used, along with a
You Tube video featuring nurses from the hospital who talk about
the safety of the facility. here
Some are doubtful. Eleanor Jackson, has an infection on her
leg, and a friend suggested she seek care at Texas Health
Presbyterian, which is only a block from her house.
"I said there was no way I was going there for treatment!"
said Jackson as she waited for a bus.
Dr. Daniel Varga, chief clinical officer of Texas Health
Resources that operates the hospital, apologized for mistakes in
the treatment of the Liberian man, Thomas Eric Duncan, at a
congressional hearing on Thursday.
Duncan, who died on Oct. 8, was initially sent away from the
hospital with antibiotics despite telling a nurse he had
traveled from West Africa. He was taken back two days later in
an ambulance.
Still, Medicaid statistics show the hospital is near or
above average on a number of factors, including heart and
pneumonia care and surgical care protocols, but it is rated
below average on emergency room-related wait times.
"Presbyterian Hospital, like all hospitals in Dallas and
across the country, makes mistakes," said Jeffrey Rasansky, a
personal injury lawyer in Dallas who has filed lawsuits against
Presbyterian on behalf of patients. "There's nothing special or
different that would set it apart."
(Additonal reporting by David Ingram in New York; Editing by
