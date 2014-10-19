DALLAS Oct 19 Texas officials are still working
to contain the public's fear of Ebola even as dozens of people
who may have had contact with a Liberian man who died from the
virus are soon expected to be released from a 21-day monitoring
period.
There have been no new cases since two nurses who cared for
Thomas Eric Duncan contracted Ebola. But one traveled on a plane
shortly before her diagnosis, sparking worry that fellow airline
passengers could be infected.
In response, wary education officials deep-cleaned schools
this weekend in seven north Texas school districts with links to
the nurse's flights. On Saturday, Dallas transit officials
temporarily closed a rail station for cleaning after a woman who
was initially believed to be on the Ebola monitoring list fell
ill at the station.
Local television footage showed the woman, who officials
later said was not being monitored for Ebola, being escorted to
an ambulance dressed in a bright yellow hazmat suit, wearing a
full face mask.
"I think the community here has been outstanding," Clay
Jenkins, Dallas County's top official told reporters on
Saturday, adding that there are "always a few" who panic.
Jenkins, who has moved his office to Texas Health
Presbyterian Hospital, where Duncan was treated and where nurses
Nina Pham and Amber Vinson were infected, said his command
receives several calls an hour from people think they have been
exposed to the virus or have Ebola.
At midnight on Sunday, some 48 people who had possible
contact with Duncan will no longer require monitoring for signs
of the virus. There are still 75 health workers in Dallas who
have isolated themselves and are being monitored for Ebola.
"This is a critical weekend," Jenkins told reporters. If
there are no new patients Dallas is "going to be statistically
less likely" to see new cases.
In response to queries about whether the city was safe for
meetings and conventions, Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings recorded a
video message on www.visitdallas.com to assure potential
visitors that there was no risk of contagion.
"First of all, Dallas is safe," said Rawlings.
Tom Suzanez, a resident of Detroit who traveled to Dallas on
Friday for a convention said he had serious reservations about
making the trip.
"There's got to be others who are infected out there," said
Suzanez. "The mistakes have been made and I hope everyone
learned from it."
